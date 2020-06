The Karnataka government will pay for the treatment cost of COVID-19 patients referred by the public health institutions to private healthcare providers.

Karnataka had on Tuesday asked private hospitals in the state to reserve 50 percent beds for COVID-19 patients referred by public health authorities.

The state also announced caps on treatment of COVID-19 patients at private hospitals.

The daily charges for patients referred to private hospitals by public health institutions was capped at Rs 5,200 for general wards, Rs 7,000 for high dependency units (HDUs), Rs 8,500 for isolation ICUs without ventilator and Rs 10,000 for ICUs with ventilators.

The government has said that patients wishing to avail treatment at private hospitals directly will have to bear the cost of treatment themselves.

COVID-19 patients who have no insurance will have to pay higher rates of Rs 10,000 for general ward, with the rates going up to Rs 25,000 for an ICU with a ventilator.

These rates are not applicable for patients who have insurance or where there is an agreement or MoU between hospitals and corporates.

On Wednesday, the state government said that all COVID-19 positive patients, including those belonging to the below poverty line (BPL) and above poverty line (APL) categories, migrant labourers and interstate returnees not possessing public distribution system (PDS) card shall be considered as eligible.

Karnataka had last week asked 518 private hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat-Aarogya Karnataka to offer treatment of Covid-19 patients. Bengaluru accounts for 44 of these facilities.

The cases to the empanelled hospitals will be referred by the government health authorities such as Commissioner BBMP, Director, Department of Health & Family Welfare, District Health Officers, District Leprosy Officer, among others.

On Wednesday, the state government also held a meeting with associations of private hospitals and hotels to establish COVID-19 care centres (CCCs) in a public-private partnership.

The state said private hospitals may run these centres in association with hotels, wherein hospitals will provide medical facilities while the hotels provide accommodation.

The costs will be worked out by both associations in consultation with the government.

These privately-run CCCs are planned for patients wishing to “access private healthcare in luxury” as hospitals can tie up with three-star to five-star hotels for accommodation of patients.

The state has already started roping in stadiums and halls for creating COVID-19 care centres.

With the sharp spike in cases in the state, the state has also identified the Sri Sri Ravi Shankar ashram, Kanteerva Stadium and the Koramangala Indoor Stadium to operate as COVID-19 care centres for asymptomatic patients