The Karnataka Government refuted reports that the state was sharing incorrect COVID data, and said that it would make changes to its reporting to reflect patient codes for death and positive cases for the same 24 hour period.

A Times of India report on Saturday highlighted discontinuity in patient code numbers and pointed out that patient codes of some of those who had died from COVID-19 were higher than that total positive cases reported.

The state government has released a statement citing duplicacy, the inclusion of reports from other states, as the reason for the discrepancy.

"In the recently adopted online system, the ICMR data flows into the Linelisting App on a real time basis & a state code (P Number) gets generated for each of the positives in the ICMR portal. This is available in the District login where they verify, shift patients to designated hospitals & enter in the application. This accepted list is the actual number of Patients in the state. There would be Duplicates, Reports of persons from other states & follow up sample reports in the ICMR portal, which will be rejected at the district level, but since the state code is already generated for these persons, there is discontinuity of numbers when the positive cases are reported," the statement said.

The Karnataka government also said that the discrepancy in the patient codes of those who have died being higher than total cases was because of different reporting cycles.

"We will henceforth be putting a validation in the software so that all new cases, Death & Discharge are for the same 24 hour period," the state said.