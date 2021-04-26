COVID-19 in Karnataka: 14-day lockdown from April 27, free vaccine for all between18-44 Updated : April 26, 2021 03:26:17 IST The decision to impose statewide lockdown was taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by CM BS Yeddyurappa. The CM also announced that the COVID-19 vaccine will be provided free of cost to citizens between 18-44 years of age Published : April 26, 2021 02:21 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply