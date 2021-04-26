COVID-19 in Karnataka: 14-day lockdown from April 27, free vaccine for all between18-44

Karnataka government on Monday announced a statewide lockdown for 14 days amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The restrictions will come into effect from tomorrow night (April 27.)

The decision to impose statewide lockdown was taken today in the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa.

"Strict measures to control COVID will be taken. From tomorrow night till next 14 days there will be a close down for the whole state," Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said. Speaking to reporters, he said shops selling essential commodities will be allowed to remain open only from 6 am to 10 am.

"The Agriculture sector and manufacturing sector, except garments, construction sector and medical and essential sectors will continue to operate," he said adding that Deputy Commissioners of all districts and Tahsildars have been instructed to take strict measures. Yediyurappa said the cabinet took the decisions after consulting the expert committee.

The Chief Minister also announced that the COVID-19 vaccine will be provided free of cost to citizens between 18-44 years of age at all government vaccination centers across Karnataka.

Karnataka on Sunday reported another biggest single-day spike of 34,804 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total caseload to 13.39 lakh, while 143 related fatalities pushed the toll to 14,426.

Last week, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said a total of Rs 571 crore is being released by the state government to various district administrations, including Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike for COVID-19 management, amid a spike in cases. "Aimed at controlling the COVID-19 pandemic Rs 305 crore is being released to Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), they can use the amount for medicines and medical care, to make payment for labours hired on contract basis, for leasing marriage halls and others as facilities for quarantine and RT-PCR tests," Ashoka said.