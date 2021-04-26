  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare

COVID-19 in Karnataka: 14-day lockdown from April 27, free vaccine for all between18-44

Updated : April 26, 2021 03:26:17 IST

The decision to impose statewide lockdown was taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by CM BS Yeddyurappa.
The CM also announced that the COVID-19 vaccine will be provided free of cost to citizens between 18-44 years of age
COVID-19 in Karnataka: 14-day lockdown from April 27, free vaccine for all between18-44
Published : April 26, 2021 02:21 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Mumbai vaccination plan: 1.5 lakh Covishield doses received

Mumbai vaccination plan: 1.5 lakh Covishield doses received

Steel makers supply 1.43 lakh MT medical oxygen since Sep 20: Official data

Steel makers supply 1.43 lakh MT medical oxygen since Sep 20: Official data

Market valuation of nine of top-10 firms tanks Rs 1.33 lakh crore

Market valuation of nine of top-10 firms tanks Rs 1.33 lakh crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement