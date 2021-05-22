Karnataka extends lockdown till June 7 now Updated : May 22, 2021 10:10:03 IST With the deadly second wave of Covid infections spreading in rural parts of the state, Karnataka on Friday decided to extend its lockdown, slated till May 24, till June 7. State government has also decided to bear the medical expenses for treatment of mucormycosis, or 'black fungus', in government hospitals. Published : May 22, 2021 10:09 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply