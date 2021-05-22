  • SENSEX
Karnataka extends lockdown till June 7 now

Updated : May 22, 2021 10:10:03 IST

With the deadly second wave of Covid infections spreading in rural parts of the state, Karnataka on Friday decided to extend its lockdown, slated till May 24, till June 7.
State government has also decided to bear the medical expenses for treatment of mucormycosis, or 'black fungus', in government hospitals.
Published : May 22, 2021 10:09 AM IST

