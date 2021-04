On Friday, the Karnataka government announced night curfew in seven districts of the state, including the capital city of Bengaluru. The curfew will be from 10 pm to 5 am till April 20.

There has been a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. On Friday, 7,955 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported, taking the caseload to 10,48,085. There were 46 fatalities, too, in a single day, taking the death toll to 12,813.

The state calls this ‘corona curfew’, following the suggestion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the meeting with the Chief Ministers yesterday. The PM had suggested calling the night curfew as ‘corona curfew’ to raise awareness about the COVID-19 situation in the country among the people.

The curfew will be imposed in the seven district headquarters — Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru and Udupi-Manipal. The restrictions come to effect from April 10. However, essential services will be exempted from these curbs on movement during the curfew hours.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that the government has prohibited gatherings for fairs and festivals and other religious and social gatherings. He added that the authorities must ensure the same is complied with. The government will also impose penalties on those not wearing a mask or maintaining social distancing in public places.

Health and emergency services are exempted from the night curfew. The people and vehicles engaged in essential services can move without restriction during the curfew. Vehicles carrying freight, home delivery items and e-commerce goods will also be allowed to move during the curfew period.

Those working in factories, companies and business establishments that operate in night shifts will have to report at the workplace before 10 pm. Patients and their attendants can travel at night for health-related services. The inbound and outbound passengers with a valid ticket will be allowed to travel.

This apart, various religious services, too, have been suspended. Religious services in churches and chapels across Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts of the Archdiocese are among those that have been suspended. For funerals, a maximum of 50 people will be allowed.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, as of April 8, Karnataka is among the top 10 states and Union Territories to have reported a rapid surge in daily COVID-19 cases.