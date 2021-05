Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday said that "a lockdown might become inevitable" given the surge in COVID-19 cases and the current situation amid a raging pandemic.

The state has recorded 49,058 new coronavirus infections, while capital Bengaluru reported 23,706 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Speaking to reporters after offering prayers at Annamma Devi temple in Bengaluru’s Gandhinagar area, he said, "The janata curfew currently in force was not being followed strictly. That's why a lockdown might become inevitable."

"If people don’t want such measures, then they should wear masks, maintain social distance and cooperate with the government to contain the pandemic. Taking stringent measures are inevitable and will be enforced. What kind of action should be taken will be decided in today and tomorrow’s meetings," CM Yediyurappa added.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar shared similar sentiments on May 6 and told reporters, "I needn't say how this 'Janata Curfew' has been ineffective with congregations continuing. The trend is not limited to Bengaluru, districts too have failed to see its strict implementation. The result is not to our expectations."

At present, a two-week curfew has been implemented in Karnataka which will will end on May 12.

To deal with the COVID-19 crisis in the state, the Yediyurappa government is contemplating to mobilise over 1 lakh medical students and incentivising them with allowances and grace marks.