Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has announced a Rs 1,250 crore COVID relief package for the people whose livelihood has been impacted by COVID restrictions.

The package will give compensation to farmers, cab drivers, domestic workers, etc. The government is also giving support in terms of repayment of farmer loans and will also provide free rice to BPL cardholders in the state.

In May 2020, during the first wave as well, Karnataka had announced a COVID relief package for people whose livelihoods were affected. That was about Rs 1,600 crore.