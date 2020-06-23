  • SENSEX
Karnataka caps COVID-19 treatment cost at private hospitals

Updated : June 23, 2020 03:55 PM IST

Additionally, private hospitals in the state have been asked to reserve 50 percent beds for COVID-19 patients referred by public health authorities. 
The daily charges for coronavirus patients has been capped at Rs 5,200 for general ward, Rs 7,000 for high dependency units(HDU), Rs 8,500 for isolation ICU without ventilator and Rs 10,000 for ICU with ventilators. 
Karnataka last week had asked 518 private hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat-Aarogya Karnataka to offer treatment of COVID-19 patients.
