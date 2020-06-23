Karnataka caps COVID-19 treatment cost at private hospitals

Karnataka on Tuesday announced cap on the treatment cost for COVID-19 patients at private hospitals.

Additionally, private hospitals in the state have been asked to reserve 50 percent beds for COVID-19 patients referred by public health authorities.

The daily charges for coronavirus patients has been capped at Rs 5,200 for general ward, Rs 7,000 for high dependency units(HDU), Rs 8,500 for isolation ICU without ventilator and Rs 10,000 for ICU with ventilators.

The hospital can keep the remaining 50 percent of beds for other patients, including private COVID-19 patients. Coronavirus patients who have no insurance will have to pay higher rates at Rs 10,000 for a general ward, while the cost goes up to Rs 25,000 for an ICU with a ventilator.

These rates are not applicable for patients who have insurance or where there is an agreement or MoU between hospitals and corporates.

Karnataka last week had asked 518 private hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat-Aarogya Karnataka to offer treatment of COVID-19 patients. Bengaluru accounts for 44 of the empanelled facilities.

The cases to the empanelled hospitals will be referred by the government health authorities such as Commissioner BBMP, Director, Department of Health & Family Welfare, District Health Officers, District Leprosy Officers, among others.

With the sharp spike in cases in the state, the state has also identified the Sri Sri Ravi Shankar ashram, Kanteerva Stadium and the Koramangala Indoor Stadium to operate as COVID-19 care centres for asymptomatic patients.

The state government has cited the need for adding coronavirus care centres for asymptomatic patients, with nearly 75 percent of patients in the state falling under this category.