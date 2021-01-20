Healthcare Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors says doctors should be given choice to choose between vaccines Updated : January 20, 2021 04:14 PM IST The association has alleged discriminatory practices with respect to the choice of vaccines in some medical colleges in the state including SIMS, HIMS, CIMS, VIMS. The resident doctors complained that they are being made to sign an undertaking “stating that the clinical efficacy of COVAXIN is yet to be established”. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply