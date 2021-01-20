Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors says doctors should be given choice to choose between vaccines

The Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors (KARD) has written to the state government flagging concerns regarding the administration of COVID-19 vaccines to the resident doctors in some parts of the state.

The association has also alleged discriminatory practices with respect to the choice of vaccines in some medical colleges in the state including SIMS, HIMS, CIMS, VIMS.

Among their major demands, is that they be given the say in choosing the vaccines and that only that vaccine be administered to them of which the results of phase III are available.

“We have received concerns from various parts of Karnataka including the medical colleges' SIMS, HIMS, CIMS, VIMS, where the resident doctors are concerned that they have been given vaccine – COVAXIN, whereas other centres in Karnataka have been receiving COVISHIELD,” read the letter addressed to Dr Sudhakar K, Minister of Health and Medical Education of Karnataka.

The resident doctors complained that they are being made to sign an undertaking “stating that the clinical efficacy of COVAXIN is yet to be established”. They asserted that the undertaking and the “discrepancies in the distribution of the vaccines” appear suspicious to them and hence they are “very guarded” in getting themselves inoculated.

“The resident doctors feel that they have been discriminated against and gross injustice is caused to them, and also that the government is erratic when it comes to the safety of the doctors,” said the residents in the letter.

The association highlighted the concern that though the internal report of COVISHIELD trials is available, the same is not true in case of COVAXIN.

The resident doctors have set forth three demands in the letter. “The vaccines which have got results of phase III to be given (to them),” read the first of the three demands. “Provide vaccines that have shown results with respect to safety and efficacy,” said the second, while the third one stated that they be given the right to choose the vaccine, considering that “both vaccines (COVISHIELD and COVAXIN) are yet to complete phase III trials.