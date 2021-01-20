  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors says doctors should be given choice to choose between vaccines

Updated : January 20, 2021 04:14 PM IST

The association has alleged discriminatory practices with respect to the choice of vaccines in some medical colleges in the state including SIMS, HIMS, CIMS, VIMS.
The resident doctors complained that they are being made to sign an undertaking “stating that the clinical efficacy of COVAXIN is yet to be established”.
Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors says doctors should be given choice to choose between vaccines

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Indigo Paints subscribed 1.25 times on Day 1 so far; retail portion at 2.16 times

Indigo Paints subscribed 1.25 times on Day 1 so far; retail portion at 2.16 times

Maruti Suzuki's roadmap: Upgraded Swift to be launched in Q4; all-new Celerio in Q1FY22

Maruti Suzuki's roadmap: Upgraded Swift to be launched in Q4; all-new Celerio in Q1FY22

IRFC IPO fully subscribed on Day 2; retail portion booked 1.95 times

IRFC IPO fully subscribed on Day 2; retail portion booked 1.95 times

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement