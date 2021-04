As the coronavirus cases rising in the state, Karnataka government has asked private hospitals in the state to reserve 50 percent beds for COVID-19 patients as it was done during the first wave, Health & Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said in a statement on Monday.

After holding a video conference with the Private Hospitals and Nursing Home Association (PHANA), the minister said that private hospitals have agreed to reserve 50 percent beds for covid patients within a week.

Patients without symptoms and with mild symptoms will be isolated in hotels and Covid care centres, while only patients with severe conditions will be treated in hospitals. The minister also addressed the issue of a shortage of Remdesivir drug for COVID patients in the state.

"Private hospitals have complained that the medicine is not available in the market. We will discuss the issue with the drug controller and supply the medicine to private hospitals at government rates," Sudhakar said.