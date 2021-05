The Karnataka government has allowed some relaxations in the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown which is in effect in the state till June 7. In an official notification, the state government said that the delivery of all items through e-commerce platforms and home delivery of products will now be allowed.

Till now, the home delivery of only essential items was allowed in the state. The previous order issued on May 9 has been withdrawn.

Earlier, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, after a meeting with state cabinet ministers, told mediapersons, "We had strict restrictions till May 24. As per the opinion of experts, we are extending the strict restrictions till 6 am on June 7." The CM has, however, asked state officials to prepare a roadmap to ease curbs in a phased manner, said a Times of India report quoting anonymous sources.

The state has recorded 24,214 new cases and 476 fatalities in the last 24 hours. While the number of new cases is still high, it is a significant drop from the state's highest recorded tally in May — 47,930 fresh infections on May 9.

Here's a look at what's allowed and what's not allowed in the state

Groceries shops will open from 6 am to 10 am. Fruits, vegetables, dairy shops and milk booths, meat and fish shops will also remain open from 6 am to 10 am.

Flight or train ticket will act as a pass for the movement of a person.

State government offices, departments dealing with health and essentials like water, electricity, and sanitation, Municipal administration, and district administration will be allowed to travel.

Weddings are allowed only with 50 persons in attendance

Cremations or funerals are allowed with only five persons in attendance.

Police, civil defence, defence, PSUs, fire and emergency services.

Banks, RBI regulated financial markets, Microfinance institutions allowed to open

Petroleum, CNG, LPG, PNG, power generation and disaster management

Agriculture activities, supply chain of essential goods, Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Shelter homes for children, disabled, mentally challenged, senior citizens, destitute and women.

Movement of all types of goods and cargo.

Manufacturing wholesale, retail, large brick and mortar stores or e-commerce companies.

All food processing and related industries. Construction activities, including road works, and repair jobs with in-situ labourers/workers are allowed.

Print and electronic media allowed to travel