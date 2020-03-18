  • SENSEX
Karnataka allocates Rs 200 crore to fight COVID-19 as positive cases rise to 14

Updated : March 18, 2020 07:34 PM IST

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also announced in the assembly that partial lock-down, brought in on March 14 for a week, will now be extended till March 31.
Karnataka is one of the first states to order all malls, theatres and events to shut and also restricted marriage events, parties or other such gatherings to curb the spread of the virus.
All schools, universities across the state will also remain closed till March 31.
