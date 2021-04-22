Karnataka: 50% villagers in Abanal of Belagavi district found COVID-19 positive

Nearly half of the inhabitants of Abanal village in Khanapur Taluk of Belagavi district in Karnataka have tested positive for COVID-19. According to health department officials, around 144 of the 360 villagers tested positive during a random rapid antigen testing on April 21.

A majority of them had returned from Maharashtra to participate in a festival. The district administration will conduct RT-PCR tests to confirm the cases of infection.

After the festival, some people complained of vomiting, fever and were showing some symptoms of COVID-19. They were taken to a local primary health care centre where their samples were collected. Later, the test results came positive for COVID-19, Khanapur taluk medical officials said.

Belagavi's District Commissioner Harish Kumar visited the village to take stock of the situation. All those confirmed for COVID-19 infection in the village were said to be stable with most of them being asymptomatic, said a doctor, adding that the patients have been asked to remain in home quarantine.

To stem the possible surge of new COVI-19 cases, the district administration has set up a testing centre in the village with doctors and a medical team.

Meanwhile, Karnataka recorded its highest single-day surge of 23,558 new cases over the last 24 hours, taking the total confirmed cases to 12,22,202. A total of 116 people died yesterday due to complications from the virus, taking the overall death toll in the state to 13,762.

India, as of 8 am April 22, reported the world's highest daily spike with 3.14 lakh new cases and 2,104 deaths. The massive surge in COVID-19 cases has brought the health infrastructure across the country at the brinks of collapse, with many states complaining about the shortage of medical oxygen, hospital beds and anti-viral drug Remdesivir.