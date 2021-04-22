  • SENSEX
Karnataka: 50% villagers in Abanal of Belagavi district found COVID-19 positive

Updated : April 22, 2021 09:27 PM IST

144 of the total 360 villagers tested positive for COVID-19
Most of the villagers had recently returned from Maharashtra to participate in a festival
District administration has set up a medical camp at the village
Published : April 22, 2021 09:26 PM IST

