Karnataka: 50% villagers in Abanal of Belagavi district found COVID-19 positive Updated : April 22, 2021 09:27 PM IST 144 of the total 360 villagers tested positive for COVID-19 Most of the villagers had recently returned from Maharashtra to participate in a festival District administration has set up a medical camp at the village Published : April 22, 2021 09:26 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply