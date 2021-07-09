Home

    Kappa variant of coronavirus detected in two samples in UP

    Kappa variant of coronavirus detected in two samples in UP

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Highly contagious Kappa is a sibling of the Delta variant, both first found in India. It is also known as the 'double mutant.'

    Kappa variant of coronavirus detected in two samples in UP
    The highly transmissible Kappa variant has been found in Uttar Pradesh. The variant was detected in two samples through genome sequencing at Lucknow’s King George Medical College. Uttar Pradesh is one of the top vaccinating states. Its daily positivity rate is 0.04 percent.
    Genome sequencing of samples has also been increased in the state. Amit Mohan Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary (Health), was quoted by PTI as saying that there is no need to worry.
    While the second wave has declined in India, the Delta variant is driving a spike in cases across the globe. The Kappa and Lambda variants have been labelled as “variants of interest” by the World Health Organization (WHO) for now.
    Kappa (B.1.617.1) is a sibling of the Delta variant. Kappa has been found to carry more than a dozen mutations and is referred as a "double mutant."
    Health experts have found that Kappa's L452R mutation helps the virus escape the body’s natural immune response.
    The Kappa variant has now been found to have a sublineage: B.1.617.3. Along with Delta, the Kappa variant too was first detected in India and accounts for 3 percent of all samples submitted by India to GISAID in the past two months.
    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
