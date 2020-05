A Junior Judicial Assistant in Delhi's Saket court has tested postive for the COVID-19.

"Salil Topo, Junior Judicial Assistant Ahlmad in the court of Ms. Anuradha Prasad, Civil Judge has been detected COVID-19 positive on 09.05.2020," District and Sessions Judge Neena Bansal Krishna said in a statement on Sunday.

Topo had last visited the court on May 4 for some official work and came in contact with Steno Ravish Kumar.

"Ravish Kumar is directed to remain self quarantined for 14 days and take necessary precautions," the Judge added.

Saket court is one of the six district court's in the national capital.