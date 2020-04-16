  • SENSEX
Jubilant Life Sciences refutes Karnataka minister’s claim that coronavirus positive employee travelled to China

Updated : April 16, 2020 06:39 PM IST

K Sudhakar, Karnataka minister in charge of COVID-19 response, had told some news channels on Thursday that that the patient zero, referred to as “Patient P52” in Karnataka’s list of positive cases, had travelled to China.
Nearly 50 employees of Jubilant Generics at its Myusru plant and their family members have tested positive for coronavirus so far.
