Jubilant Life Sciences launches remdesivir in India for treatment of COVID-19 at Rs 4,700 per vial

Updated : August 03, 2020 08:42 PM IST

The company will make the drug available to over 1,000 hospitals providing COVID-19 treatment in India through its distribution network.
JUBI-R will require to be administered intravenously in a hospital setting under the supervision of a medical practitioner, the company said.
