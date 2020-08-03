Healthcare Jubilant Life Sciences launches remdesivir in India for treatment of COVID-19 at Rs 4,700 per vial Updated : August 03, 2020 08:42 PM IST The company will make the drug available to over 1,000 hospitals providing COVID-19 treatment in India through its distribution network. JUBI-R will require to be administered intravenously in a hospital setting under the supervision of a medical practitioner, the company said. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply