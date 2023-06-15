JPMorgan takes a bullish stance on the hospital sector - Here are the key triggers

There is secular growth opportunity and supply shortages offer promising growth prospects. A sustained demand and occupancy at near optimal level necessitates expansion in the country. The profitability of hospitals has improved and is likely to sustain.

Hospital stocks remained in focus on June 15th with Narayana Hrudalaya, Apollo Hospitals, Fortis Healthcare and Aster DM Healthcare moving upwards in trade in the range of two to five percent.

Strong structural story in hospitals sector

JP Morgan in its initiating coverage on the hospitals sector said there is secular growth opportunity and supply shortages offer promising growth prospects. Furthermore, a sustained demand and occupancy at near optimal level necessitates expansion. The p rofitability of hospitals has improved and is likely to sustain. JP morgan forecasts 19 percent earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) CAGR over FY23 to 26 for stocks under its coverage.

JP Morgan is overweight on Apollo Hospitals and Fortis Healthcare with target prices of Rs 5,950 and Rs 355 respectively. Max Healthcare and Medanta have a neutral rating with target price of Rs 620 and Rs 710 respectively. JP Morgan projected potential upside of up to 21 percent for the stocks.

Healthy fourth quarter performance

For major listed hospital players, the fourth quarter was a strong show. Medanta reported its highest ever quarterly income, while Max Healthcare reported its highest ever revenue and profit. Apollo Hospitals revenues jumped 21 percent, while Fortis Healthcare revenue grew 20 percent. The occupancies as well as average revenue per occupied bed (ARCOB) has improved year on year and sequentially.

Triggers for rally in hospital stocks

Multiple structural changes in the sector like increased medical awareness, preventive health testing since the advent of covid has led to a demand for quality healthcare in India. Fortis Healthcare's surgical business contribution has improved to 59 percent in FY23.

Multiple structural changes in the sector like increased medical awareness, preventive health testing since the advent of covid has led to a demand for quality healthcare in India. Fortis Healthcare's surgical business contribution has improved to 59 percent in FY23.

Furthermore, the medical tourism is scaling up and has breached pre-covid levels. Also there is an ongoing capacity expansion in newer geographies and focus markets to cater to the rising healthcare demand of the country. Recently, Max Healthcare commissioned new oncology block with 92 beds in the NCR region, while Narayana Hrudalaya announced capex of Rs 1,100 crore.

Shares of Max Healthcare, Apollo Hospitals, Aster DM Healthcare and Global Healthcare have risen 40 to 70 percent in the past one year and are close to their 52 week highs.