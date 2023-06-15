CNBC TV18
JPMorgan takes a bullish stance on the hospital sector Here are the key triggers

JPMorgan takes a bullish stance on the hospital sector - Here are the key triggers

JPMorgan takes a bullish stance on the hospital sector - Here are the key triggers
By Surabhi Upadhyay   | Ekta Batra   | Vahishta Unwalla  Jun 15, 2023

There is secular growth opportunity and supply shortages offer promising growth prospects. A sustained demand and occupancy at near optimal level necessitates expansion in the country. The profitability of hospitals has improved and is likely to sustain.

Hospital stocks remained in focus on June 15th with Narayana Hrudalaya, Apollo Hospitals, Fortis Healthcare and Aster DM Healthcare moving upwards in trade in the range of two to five percent.

Strong structural story in hospitals sector
JP Morgan in its initiating coverage on the hospitals sector said there is secular growth opportunity and supply shortages offer promising growth prospects. Furthermore, a sustained demand and occupancy at near optimal level necessitates expansion. The profitability of hospitals has improved and is likely to sustain. JP morgan forecasts 19 percent earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) CAGR over FY23 to 26 for stocks under its coverage. 
