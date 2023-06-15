JPMorgan takes a bullish stance on the hospital sector - Here are the key triggers

There is secular growth opportunity and supply shortages offer promising growth prospects. A sustained demand and occupancy at near optimal level necessitates expansion in the country. The profitability of hospitals has improved and is likely to sustain.

Hospital stocks remained in focus on June 15th with Narayana Hrudalaya, Apollo Hospitals, Fortis Healthcare and Aster DM Healthcare moving upwards in trade in the range of two to five percent.

Strong structural story in hospitals sector