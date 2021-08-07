Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine gets approval for emergency use in India

US pharma giant Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine has received approval for emergency use in India, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on August 7.

“India expands its vaccine basket! Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine is given approval for Emergency Use in India. Now India has 5 EUA vaccines. This will further boost our nation's collective fight against #COVID19,” the minister wrote on Twitter.

The global healthcare major had on August 6 said it had applied for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in India.

Telangana-based pharmaceutical major Biological E Limited will produce the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine named Janssen in India.

"Biological E will be an important part of our global supply chain network, helping to supply our Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine through the extensive collaborations and partnerships we have with governments, health authorities and organisations such as Gavi and the COVAX Facility," J&J said in a statement earlier.

The EUA submission was based on topline efficacy and safety data from the Phase 3 ENSEMBLE clinical trial, which demonstrated that the company's single-shot vaccine was 85 percent effective in preventing severe disease across all regions studied, and showed protection against COVID-19 related hospitalisation and death, beginning 28 days after vaccination, it added.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the J&J vaccine has also been found effective against the variants of the COVID-19 first found in South Africa and Brazil. The WHO, however, recommends that individuals with a history of anaphylaxis (a severe allergic reaction) should avoid taking the Janssen vaccine.

(With agency inputs)