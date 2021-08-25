Johnson & Johnson says its COVID booster dose provided rapid and robust increase in antibodies

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) on Tuesday said that its booster dose given six months after the primary dose provided rapid and robust increase in spike-binding antibodies.

J&J, in a statement, said that the new data showed spike-binding antibodies were nine-fold higher than 28 days after primary single-dose vaccination.

According to J&J, the new data showed strong durability through eight months after immunisation and it supported use of the vaccine as a booster shot for people previously vaccinated with the single-shot vaccine.

Earlier, J&J had reported interim Phase 1/2a data in July showing the single-shot vaccine’s neutralising antibody responses were strong and stable through eight months.

According to the company, the new data on booster dose is from two Phase 1/2a studies in individuals previously vaccinated with its single-shot vaccine.

J&J said a significant increase in binding antibody responses was seen in 18-55 years and above 65 years age group after the booster dose.

The data will be published in peer-reviewed journals, the company said.