Johnson & Johnson fined $8 billion over drug side affect
Updated : October 10, 2019 01:36 PM IST
The company faces some 13,400 lawsuits tied to Risperdal, which allege the drug caused a condition called gynecomastia in boys, in which breast tissue becomes enlarged.
Risperdal was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2002 to treat schizophrenia but was not cleared for use in children until 2006.
Johnson & Johnson is also among drugmakers named in lawsuits seeking to hold the pharmaceutical industry responsible for the nation's opioid crisis.
