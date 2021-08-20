J&J applies for conducting trial of Janssen on adolescents in India

American pharma giant Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has moved an application to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) seeking permission to conduct a study of COVID-19 single shot Janssen vaccine in India in adolescents aged 12–17 years.

Janssen is the second vaccine to be granted Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) through the fast-track approval route by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

Earlier, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had tweeted about the single-shot vaccine being granted the Emergency Use Authorisation in India.

"India expands its vaccine basket! Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine is given approval for Emergency Use in India. Now India has 5 EUA vaccines. This will further boost our nation’s collective fight against COVID-19,” Mandaviya had tweeted.

The Janssen COVID-19 vaccine was approved by FDA under an Emergency-use Authorization in February 2021 for adults.

Currently, India is administering three vaccines - Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Serum Institute of India's Covishield, and Russia's Sputnik V.