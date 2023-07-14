Johnson and Johnson allows nonprofit to distribute generic TB drug in low-income countries

The agreement, signed with the non-profit Global Drug Facility, an arm of Stop TB Partnership, allows the non-profit organisation to tender, procure, and supply generic versions of bedaquiline to countries where J&J's patent restrictions would otherwise limit access.

In a significant move to enhance the affordability and accessibility of tuberculosis (TB) treatment, pharmaceutical giant Johnson and Johnson (J&J) has partnered with Swiss-based non-profit organisation Stop TB to distribute a generic version of its TB drug, bedaquiline, in low and middle-income countries.

This collaboration aims to address the growing need for effective medications to combat multi-drug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) in regions where patients face financial barriers.

The agreement, signed with the non-profit Global Drug Facility, an arm of Stop TB Partnership, allows the non-profit organisation to tender, procure, and supply generic versions of bedaquiline to countries where J&J's patent restrictions would otherwise limit access.

Among the eligible countries are Mozambique, the Philippines, and Zambia, where the demand for MDR-TB treatment is high.

Bedaquiline, alongside at least three other medications, is a crucial component in treating MDR-TB in adults and children aged five and above. It is typically used when first-line drug treatments have failed. Alarming statistics reveal that in 2021 alone, there were over half a million cases of MDR-TB reported worldwide.

The drugs will be provided via generic production of the J&J drug bedaquiline which is branded as Sirturo by the pharma company. Reports indicate that the organisation will soon begin accepting bids from manufacturers and has already coordinated with Lupin and Macleods.

The timing of this collaboration is noteworthy, as it coincides with the expiration of J&J's patent for bedaquiline in India, which is set to occur on July 18. The Indian patent office had rejected J&J's request to extend the patent beyond July 2023, opening the door for other companies to produce generic versions of the drug.

Previously, bedaquiline was launched in the Indian market at a cost of approximately Rs 7 lakh per unit. However, under the National TB Elimination Program, MDR-TB patients were able to access the drug free of charge.

Experts in the industry predict that following the expiration of the patent, five to six companies are expected to introduce their own generic versions of the late-stage TB drug. This influx of generic options is anticipated to reduce the cost of the medication by 50 to 70 percent, further enhancing its affordability and availability for Indian patients.