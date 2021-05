The Biden administration is considering joint production of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine in India by tying up with potential manufacturers like Serum Institute of India (SII) to ramp up production to meet the global vaccine demand, according to Daniel B Smith, Charge d’Affaires of the US Embassy.

The US has a stockpile of 10 million doses but has said that it will not be sharing it with other countries. However, the US has earmarked 60 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine to be shared across countries with India also being a major beneficiary.

The US Government is also toying with the idea of working with other manufacturers to increase production and promote private sector investment via the Development Finance Corporation (DFC) for manufacturing Johnson & Johnson vaccines in India. It is also assisting India pharma company Biological E to produce a billion doses by the end of 2022 under the new Indo-Pacific vaccine partnership. This initiative was an outcome of the meeting of the Quad leaders in March.

Meanwhile, the US government is making efforts to supply the raw materials as asked by India to produce vaccines despite global supply disruptions.

The vaccine manufactured by Johnson & Johnson was only 66.3 percent effective in clinical trials. The vaccine helps in preventing serious illness leading to hospitalization and death in COVId-19 patients. Post 4 weeks of vaccination, none of the people who were administered the jab were hospitalized.