Healthcare
Johns Hopkins distances itself from study predicting 40 crore Indians could be infected by coronavirus
Updated : March 29, 2020 01:54 PM IST
In a Friday tweet, Johns Hopkins University said that “The use of our logo was not authorized in this case and JHU is engaging with CDDEP on it. Thank you.”
In India, coronavirus cases have climbed to 987. The number of deaths in the country due to COVID-19 stands at 25.
India maintains that there has been no community transmission of coronavirus in the country yet.