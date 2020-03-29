  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Johns Hopkins distances itself from study predicting 40 crore Indians could be infected by coronavirus

Updated : March 29, 2020 01:54 PM IST

In a Friday tweet, Johns Hopkins University said that “The use of our logo was not authorized in this case and JHU is engaging with CDDEP on it. Thank you.”
In India, coronavirus cases have climbed to 987. The number of deaths in the country due to COVID-19 stands at 25.
India maintains that there has been no community transmission of coronavirus in the country yet.
Johns Hopkins distances itself from study predicting 40 crore Indians could be infected by coronavirus

You May Also Like

RBI approves amalgamation of 10 public sector banks from April 1

RBI approves amalgamation of 10 public sector banks from April 1

After Ratan Tata, Tata Sons donates Rs 1,000 crore to fight COVID-19

After Ratan Tata, Tata Sons donates Rs 1,000 crore to fight COVID-19

Coffee Day repays Rs 1,644 crore to 13 lenders after Blackstone deal

Coffee Day repays Rs 1,644 crore to 13 lenders after Blackstone deal

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement