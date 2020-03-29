Johns Hopkins distances itself from study predicting 40 crore Indians could be infected by coronavirus

Johns Hopkins University has distanced itself from a report that claimed about 300 to 400 million people in India could be infected by the fast-spreading coronavirus by July if no interventions were made.

Additionally, the report from Center for Diseases Dynamics, Economic and Policy (CDDEP) claimed that "India may see as many as 100 million people contract the coronavirus infection" in the next few months.

In a Friday tweet, Johns Hopkins University said that “The use of our logo was not authorized in this case and JHU is engaging with CDDEP on it. Thank you.”

To clarify: Faculty with appointments at @JohnsHopkinsSPH co-authored this report with @CDDEP and Princeton researchers. The report has been updated to clarify its authors affiliations and does not reflect the views of CDDEP, Johns Hopkins, or Princeton.https://t.co/QrFhRDq1Fs — Johns Hopkins University (@JohnsHopkins) March 28, 2020

Home to one of the most prestigious medical institutions in the world, Johns Hopkins University is maintaining a coronavirus database that lists COVID-19 cases from across the globe. The database has recorded more than 30,000 deaths globally so far, with Italy accounting for about a third of all fatalities.

The United States leads in the number of total cases. It is the only country to have breached the 100,000 mark in the number of confirmed positive coronavirus cases.

In India, coronavirus cases have climbed to 987. The number of deaths in the country due to COVID-19 stands at 25.

India maintains that there has been no community transmission of coronavirus in the country yet.

India is currently under a strict 21-day lockdown until April 14 in a bid to stave off further transmission of the contagion.