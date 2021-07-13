J&J vaccine linked to rare neuro disorder Guillain-Barré syndrome, FDA adds warning

Those vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine could develop a rare but dangerous neurological reaction, said health officials in the United States. They, however, added that only a few out of millions who took the jab actually developed the syndrome.

The J&J's single-dose Janssen vaccine is popular among people and health officials in the US as it is easy to store.

In an official statement, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed that it received reports that 100 people who received the J&J vaccine jab developed Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), an immune system disorder that causes muscle weakness and even paralysis.

Of these reports, 95 cases were serious and required hospitalisation. There was one reported death, reported news agency AFP.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on July 13 added a warning label on the J&J vaccine to caution people against the possible risk.

What is Guillain-Barré Syndrome?

Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) is an autoimmune disorder that causes muscle weakness that may lead to paralysis. People should seek medical attention if they notice symptoms such as weakness or tingling in the arms and legs, especially if it spreads, after receiving a vaccine, the FDA said. Other telltale symptoms include difficulty walking, speaking, chewing or swallowing, double vision, and bowel or bladder control problems.

Warning Label

The updated label says, "Reports of adverse events following use of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine under emergency use authorisation suggest an increased risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome during the 42 days following vaccination."

It also added that while the available evidence suggests an association between the Janssen vaccine and increased risk of GBS, it is insufficient to establish a causal relationship.

Meanwhile, Dr Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, US, said the possibility of a rare infection is likely when millions of people are being vaccinated, according to a CNN report.

Who is Most at Risk?

According to the US officials, most cases were reported in men, most of them over 50 years. Also, the syndrome starts developing in the body about two weeks after vaccination in most cases.

So far, nearly 13 million Americans have received this vaccine and 100 people among them have developed symptoms. According to the CDC data, an estimated 3,000-6,000 people develop the syndrome each year.

J&J's Clarification

Johnson & Johnson has said it is discussing the issue with the FDA and other regulators. "We have been in discussions with the US Food and Drug Administration and other regulators about rare cases of the neurological disorder, Guillain-Barré syndrome, that have been reported following vaccination with the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine... The chance of having this occur is very low, and the rate of reported cases exceeds the background rate by a small degree," said the company in its communique.

What about Other Vaccines?

The FDA has clarified that 320 million doses of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines have been administered in the US but there has been no reported case of the disorder among the recipients.