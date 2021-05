The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh are the biggest wasters of the COVID-19 vaccines. While states have been urged to keep the vaccine wastage below 1 percent, Jharkhand has reported 37.3 percent wastage, followed by Chhattisgarh at 30.2 percent, according to the Ministry.

Other states on the list are Tamil Nadu (15.5 percent), Jammu and Kashmir (10.8 percent), Madhya Pradesh (10.7 percent). These states have reported much higher wastage than the national average, i.e. 6.3 percent, the Ministry said.

Both Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh have denied the claim stating technical issues. "As per total vaccine doses availability with the government on Jharkhand till today, current vaccine wastage proportion is only 4.65 percent. Vaccination data could not be fully updated to the central Co-Win Serve/Platform due to technical difficulties and the updation is in process," the Chief Minister's Office said.

As per total vaccine doses availability with Govt on Jharkhand till today, the current Vaccine Wastage proportion is only 4.65%. Vaccination data could not be fully updated to the central Co-Win Server/ Platform due to technical difficulties/glitches & the updation is in process. https://t.co/w3QXPFnKFR pic.twitter.com/uBFJXCktei — Office of Chief Minister, Jharkhand (@JharkhandCMO) May 26, 2021

The CMO said the Jharkhand government is fully focused on utilising the available vaccine doses in the most prudent manner possible ensuring minimal wastage. "We hope to minimise it further with more focused vaccination awareness campaigns in deep forested and other rural areas of the state," it said.

Claiming that the data is incorrect, the Principal Secretary at the Health Department in Chhattisgarh said, "We have written to them already and we are working with them to resolve the data issues."

Also, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country have crossed the 20-crore mark, the Ministry had said on Tuesday. In the age group of 18-44 years, the ministry said, 9,42,796 people received their first vaccine dose on Tuesday, and cumulatively, 1,28,74,546 have received vaccine doses across the country since the start of the phase-3 of the vaccination drive.