Engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains scheduled to be held from April 27-30 has been postponed in view of the COVID-19 situation, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Sunday.

"Given the current COVID-19 situation, I have advised the National Testing Agency (NTA) to postpone the JEE (Main) 2021 April Session. I would like to reiterate that the safety of our students & their academic career are Ministry of Education and my prime concerns right now," Nishank tweeted.