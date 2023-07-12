In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Nikhil Chopra, CEO and Whole Time Director of JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited said that the company is focusing on better life cycle management of its products and detecting the diseases early to provide effective solutions.

JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited (JBCPL), a worldwide pharmaceutical corporation, aims to increase its share in the Indian market from 52 percent to 60 percent and become one of the top 10 prescription companies in the country.

JBCPL produces a diverse selection of medications for both domestic and international markets, specifically targeting gastrointestinal, cardiac, and pain management. The company is now going to focus on early-disease detection, among other things.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Nikhil Chopra, CEO and Whole Time Director of the company, said JBCPL is focussing on better life cycle management of its products and detecting diseases early to provide effective solutions.

"As a company, JB Chemicals specifically assessed opportunities in the field of chronic ailments, aiming to determine our potential contributions in this area," Chopra said, adding, “What we are trying to do in the world of heart failure, and hypertension is to look at how to reduce the burden of disease, how to get into facilitating early diagnosis, how a patient can live a better quality of life — that is what we are trying to do and that is helping us."

He added that the company expects to maintain its operating EBITDA margin at 25-27 percent in the next two years and will continue to look at opportunities for inorganic growth through acquisitions and partnerships.

As part of its growth strategy, JBCPL aspires to become one of the top 10 prescription companies in the market. By offering a wide range of innovative and specialised medications, the company aims to establish itself as a trusted provider of prescription drugs.

Furthermore, JBCPL remains vigilant in exploring opportunities for inorganic growth. By seeking strategic partnerships, acquisitions, or collaborations, the company aims to leverage synergies and broaden its product portfolio.

The company also anticipates operating EBITDA margins to fall within the range of 25-27 percent over the next two years. This demonstrates the company's emphasis on maintaining a strong financial position while pursuing sustainable growth and expanding its market share.

