JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals on Friday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Loratadine tablets, used to treat allergies, in the American market.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved company’s abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Loratadine tablets USP 10 mg for treatment of allergic rhinitis caused by pollen and upper respiratory tract allergy, JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.