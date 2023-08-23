JB Chemicals gets US FDA nod for depression drug, Sinequan

CNBC TV18
The manufacturing of this drug will take place within JB Pharma's state-of-the-art formulation manufacturing facility located in Panoli, Gujarat.

By Sudarshan Kumar  Aug 23, 2023 1:13:50 PM IST (Published)

US FDA has granted approval to JB Pharma's Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Doxepin Hydrochloride Capsules USP. This marks the green light for the production of the generic version of Sinequan, a Pfizer drug used for its efficacy in treating a range of conditions including anxiety, depression, and various target symptoms of psychoneurosis.

Doxepin Hydrochloride Capsules have been a prominent player in the pharmaceutical market, with an estimated annual sales figure of $23.90 million in the United States as of June 2023, according to IQVIA.
The manufacturing of this drug will take place within JB Pharma's state-of-the-art formulation manufacturing facility located in Panoli, Gujarat.
On the earnings front, JB Pharma in its recent quarterly earnings report saw a 14 percent rise in revenue and a 34 percent increase in EBITDA year-on-year. Additionally, the margin saw a growth of 400 basis points to 25.9 percent in the same period.
Amidst inflationary pressures and external market uncertainties, JB Pharma envisions operating margins within the range of 25-27 percent. The company's strategic outlook centres around India and the CMO (Contract Manufacturing Organization) business, with projections indicating that this segment will constitute approximately 75-80 percent of the total revenue in the near term.
In Wednesday's trading session, the shares of JB Chem surged nearly four percent to trade around the Rs 2,750/share mark.
Also Read: US approves Pfizer's RSV vaccine for pregnant women, shielding infants
JB Chemicals

