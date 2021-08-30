Japan's Okinawa stops inoculation as 2 die after shots from suspended Moderna COVID-19 vaccines

Two people died after receiving Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shots that were among lots later suspended following the discovery of contaminants, Japan's health ministry said on Saturday.

The men in their 30s died this month within days of receiving their second Moderna doses, the ministry said in a release. Each had a shot from one of three manufacturing lots suspended on Thursday. The cause of the deaths is still being investigated.

Japan's Okinawa prefectural government said it suspended inoculation at a mass COVID-19 vaccination site after another batch of Moderna Inc. jabs was found to be contaminated.

The decision on Sunday came after previous contaminated Moderna shots were halted from use, reports Xinhua news agency.

Before black and pink substances were found in a vial and three syringes during pre-inoculation inspections, over 1,500 people were waiting to receive shots at the vaccination site in Naha a day earlier.

The prefectural government said that the syringes were filled with vaccines from three different vials, which are also separate from the vial containing the substances, meaning a total of four vials may have been polluted.

These vials belong to the same lot number, 3005293, which is different from three other lot numbers identified by Japan's health ministry as potentially contaminated doses on August 26.

Approximately 880 people received shots under this lot number at the vaccination site. The local government said that so far it has not received any reports of health issues.

The Health, Labour and Welfare Ministry said on August 27 that foreign substances have been found in 39 unused vials at eight vaccination sites in five prefectures.

Japan earlier halted the use of 1.63 million Moderna doses shipped to 863 vaccination centres nationwide, more than a week after the domestic distributor, Takeda Pharmaceutical, received reports of contaminants in some vials.

The government and Moderna had said no safety or efficacy issues had been identified and the suspension was just a precaution.

The contaminant is believed to be metallic particles, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported, citing health ministry sources.

The contaminant problem happened amid a spike in COVID-19 infections in Japan, with Okinawa and 20 other prefectures, out of the total 47, under a state of emergency.

The Okinawa government said the mass vaccination site will resume inoculation on Monday with safe jabs.

(With inputs from agencies)