Jan Aushadhi Diwas: How it enhanced access to medicines and helped save lives

The Jan Aushadi Diwas was launched on March 7, 2019, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP). The campaign and day were launched with an aim of expanding access to generic medicines.

India has celebrated the Jan Aushadhi Diwas on March 7 every year since 2019. The day is the culmination of a week-long event that begins on March 1. The day is marked in order to promote awareness about generic medicines and how they can be helpful for millions across the country.

History

The Jan Aushadi Diwas was launched on March 7, 2019, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP). The campaign and day were launched with an aim of expanding access to generic medicines and also promoting their use among the many millions of families who often could not afford expensive branded drugs.

The campaign was part of a greater push to improve healthcare access for those in the country. The campaign and day were launched by the government’s Department of Pharmaceuticals, which still organises events across the country for the day. The medicines are sold through Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana Kendras (PMBJPK), which number over 9,000 today.

Significance

While India is already one of the cheapest countries when it comes to median drug costs, across both branded and generic drugs, costs for filling prescriptions are still the biggest healthcare cost for most families in the country. However, with so many individuals living near or under the poverty line, it can be difficult for them to purchase an extensive list of medicines.

ALSO READ | Made in India cough syrups linked to child deaths in Gambia: US CDC

Under the PMBJP, medicines are available at a 50 percent discount on the average price of the top three different brands resulting in at least a 50 percent discount on branded drugs. Discounts often run even higher if a particular branded medicine is sold for a higher value.

Due to the deep discounts on equivalent medicinal drugs, people have been able to save a large amount of money. According to government data, total savings of Rs 20,000 crore over the past eight years have been achieved under the scheme.