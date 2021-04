India's COVID-19 cases continue to see a sharp spike with the country reporting more than 3 lakh new infections for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday. Amid the rising cases and shortage of Remdesivir, plasma donors, oxygen and beds, social media is proving its worth by connecting those providing help to those seeking it.

Here are some verified contact details of individuals, groups and establishments in Jaipur offering help to COVID-19 patients:

Project Alive - for plasma, oxygen, medicines, ICU beds

Contact: 9024014883 | 7597398771 | 6378595814

Umang Maheshwari - for plasma, oxygen, medicines, beds, food

Contact: 7300085850

Digvijay Singh - for plasma, oxygen, medicines, beds, food

Contact: 7891066877

Chetna Sharma - for plasma, oxygen, medicines, beds

Contact: https://www.facebook.com/groups/491988368883323/?ref=share

Palak Zatakia - for plasma, oxygen, medicines, beds

Contact: @PalakZat's verified leads on Twitter