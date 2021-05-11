Ivermectin can prevent COVID-19 pandemic, claims new study Updated : May 11, 2021 07:05:53 IST Study led by a group of medical and scientific experts says Ivermectin is effective in both treating and preventing COVID-19 WHO limits Ivermectin to clinical trials, FDA does not approve the drug for treatment or prevention of infections Goa is the first state to endorse use of Ivermectin Published : May 11, 2021 07:03 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply