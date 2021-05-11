Ivermectin can prevent COVID-19 pandemic, claims new study

A new peer-reviewed study claimed that the COVID-19 pandemic can be prevented with the immediate global use of the anti-parasitic drug, Ivermectin. The study was led by Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), a group of medical and scientific experts.

The experts analysed all current published peer-reviewed studies, expert meta-analyses, manuscripts and epidemiological studies of areas regarding Ivermectin.

The study, which was published in the May-June issue of the American Journal of Therapeutics, concluded that the drug was not only an effective treatment for COVID-19 but could also be used as a preventive medication against the infection.

"We did the work that the medical authorities failed to do, we conducted the most comprehensive review of the available data on Ivermectin. We applied the gold standard to qualify the data reviewed before concluding that Ivermectin can end this pandemic," said Dr Pierre Kory, president and chief medical officer of the FLCCC, in a statement.

However, many health authorities aren’t convinced about the use of Ivermectin for COVID-19 prevention.

The World Health Organization (WHO), however, has advised use of Ivermectin only in clinical trials to treat COVID-19 patients. The health body said the data as of now is inconclusive, so the drug cannot be included in the global standard of care for COVID-19 treatment.

"The current evidence on the use of Ivermectin to treat COVID-19 patients is inconclusive. Until more data is available, WHO recommends that the drug only be used within clinical trials," WHO said in its advisory on the drug.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in its FAQ page on the coronavirus stated that while Ivermectin has approved uses, it has not yet been approved for either treatment or prevention of COVID-19. The FDA has clearly stated on its website, "While there are approved uses for Ivermectin in people and animals, it is not approved for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19. You should not take any medicine to treat or prevent COVID-19 unless it has been prescribed to you by your health care provider and acquired from a legitimate source."

The authority said additional testing is required before determining whether Ivermectin is appropriate for use in humans to prevent or treat COVID-19

In India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare seems more open to the drug’s possible role in preventing COVID-19. In its guidelines on home isolation, the ministry suggested that the medicine may be considered for cases of mild or asymptomatic infections.

"Consider Tab Ivermectin (200 mcg/kg once a day, to be taken empty stomach) for 3 to 5 days," the ministry’s revised guidelines stated.

Meanwhile, the Goa government has already announced that it recommends that all adults should take Ivermectin to possibly prevent and treat COVID-19. It is the first state in the country to endorse the drug.