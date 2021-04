The Central government on Monday asked people to start wearing masks even inside their homes in view of the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

Dr VK Paul, Member Health-Niti Ayog, asked people of the country to not step out unnecessarily and to wear masks at all times possible.

Addressing the press after the government's briefing on the current Coronavirus crisis, he said, "In this COVID-19 situation, please don't go out unnecessarily and even within the family wear a mask. It is very important to wear a mask. Do not invite people into your home. We cannot let the pace of COVID19 vaccination decline in the face of the emerging situation. In fact, vaccination should be escalated."

The Centre also brought to attention that hospital beds should only be occupied by those who are advised to do so by doctors and not out of panic and fear.

The panel also highlighted the importance of social distancing citing research that has shown an infected individual has the capability of spreading the virus to more than 400 other people without social distancing.

The government panel also advised citizens and doctors to use drugs like Remdesivir and Tocilizumab judiciously as they'll be required for the most severe cases. Similarly, oxygen has also been asked to be used only when appropriate and to stop any leakages where possible.

Additional Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs Piyush Goyal also said, "Absolutely no need to panic for oxygen as we are trying to resolve the issue of its transportation. India is ordering oxygen tankers from abroad on a purchase or hiring basis. The transportation of oxygen tankers is a major challenge."