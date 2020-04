If you receive a call from 1921, it is not a spam but a call from the union government to conduct a telephonic survey on COVID-19.

The calls will be made on mobile phones by the National Informatics Centre.

"People are informed that it is a genuine survey and are requested to participate in good measure when a call comes in from 1921 to enable proper feedback of the prevalence and distribution of Covid symptoms," the government said in a notification.

The central government has also advised states and union territories to inform the people about the official nature of this survey and state health departments are also advised to host the communication on their websites.

"Please be aware of any other calls by pranksters or calls from any other number in the guise of such similar survey," the government said.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 4,62,621 samples have been tested from 4,47,812 individuals as 9 pm April 21. On April 21 about 26,943 samples had been tested by 9 pm.

India had reported 19, 984 cases by 8 am on April 21. The first case in the country had travelled to Wuhan and was reported on January 30.

The country is currently under lockdown until May 3 in a bid to break the chain of transmission of the virus, which has resulted in 640 deaths in the country.

A total of 3,869 patients have been discharged, while there are 15,474 active cases in the country.