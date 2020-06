The PIB Fact Check account on Twitter has declared news of an impending lockdown in the country as fake.

Claim: A message on Facebook claiming strict #Lockdown from 18th June. #PIBFactCheck: It's #Fake. There is no such plan under consideration. Please beware of rumour mongers. pic.twitter.com/NqSXOpy9n9 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 14, 2020

The country first went in lockdown on March 25 for an initial 21 days. However, after subsequent extensions it remains under lockdown until June 30, albeit with extensive relaxations compared with the early days of the lockdown.

Rumours have been circulating on social media platforms about another strict lockdown in the offing amidst a steady rise in COVID-19 cases in the country. However, the latest tweet from the government agency will go some way in putting such scuttlebutt to rest.

India has recorded over 311,000 positive coronaviurs cases and 9,195 deaths. Maharashtra is the worst-affected region in the country, accounting for about a third of the total cases. Tamil Nadu and Delhi follow Maharashtra in the worst-affected list.