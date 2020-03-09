  • SENSEX
Italy to hike spending in 'massive shock therapy' against coronavirus, says PM; US cases near 550

Updated : March 09, 2020 01:17 PM IST

Rome on Sunday approved unprecedented quarantine measures with a virtual lockdown across most of its wealthy north, including the financial capital Milan, in a drastic new attempt to rein in an outbreak of the illness.
The number of confirmed US cases of coronavirus reached nearly 550 on Sunday, including 22 deaths, according to state public health authorities and a running national tally kept by the Johns Hopkins University center tracking the outbreak.
Germany, which has nearly 1,000 cases, on Sunday urged the cancellation of all events with more than 1,000 people.
