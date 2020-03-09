Italy to hike spending in 'massive shock therapy' against coronavirus, says PM; US cases near 550

Italy's government will further increase spending in a "massive shock therapy" to offset the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the prime minister said on Monday.

"We will not stop here. We will use a massive shock therapy. To come out of this emergency we will use all human and economic resources," premier Giuseppe Conte told daily la Repubblica in an interview.

Conte added that the government would use the flexibility envisaged by European budget rules "in full".

"Europe cannot think of confronting an extraordinary situation with ordinary measures," Conte added in the interview.

The premier said his coalition government was studying various initiatives, without giving further details, and that between today and tomorrow he would meet representatives of the opposition to discuss the new economic measures.

Rome on Sunday approved unprecedented quarantine measures with a virtual lockdown across most of its wealthy north, including the financial capital Milan, in a drastic new attempt to rein in an outbreak of the illness.

So far Italy has been hit harder by the crisis than anywhere else in Europe, with the number of deaths leaping sharply again to 366 and the total amount of cases jumping by 25 percent to 7,375.

Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri last week pledged some 7.5 billion euros ($8.55 billion) in measures to help the economy withstand the effects of the epidemic, raising this year's budget deficit goal to 2.5 percent of national output from its current 2.2 percent.

The European Commission told Italy on Saturday that its planned extra spending in response to the coronavirus would not be counted in considering its compliance with European Union budget rules.

EU rules allow a temporary deviation from the deficit goals in case of exceptional events, including severe economic recession and major natural disasters.

The Milan stock exchange, whose all-share index has plunged 17 percent since the crisis broke, was scheduled to open normally on Monday, but one trader said he expected "a violent sell-off".

New coronavirus cases rise in the US

Older Americans, especially those with chronic medical concerns, should probably avoid big social gatherings and airline flights, given the rapid spread of coronavirus, a top US health official said on Sunday, as investors braced for another volatile week in financial markets.

Anthony Fauci, the head of the infectious diseases unit at the National Institutes of Health, also said on NBC's "Meet the Press" that after initial missteps distributing diagnostic tests, there should be 400,000 more kits available by Monday and 4 million by the end of the week.

The number of confirmed US cases of coronavirus reached nearly 550 on Sunday, including 22 deaths, according to state public health authorities and a running national tally kept by the Johns Hopkins University center tracking the outbreak.

More than half of the 50 U.S. states have reported infections, including the first cases in Virginia, Connecticut and Iowa, as well as the U.S. island territory of Puerto Rico, documented on Sunday.

Warnings from Fauci and others about the need for greater "social distancing" - the practice of minimizing unnecessary contact in public settings - came amid the disclosure of a high-profile example of the risks now inherent in large gatherings.

US Senator Ted Cruz said on Sunday he would self-quarantine after coming in contact at last month's annual Conservative Political Action Conference with an attendee who had since tested positive for coronavirus.

The Texas Republican and 2016 presidential candidate said he had "briefly interacted" with the infected person at the CPAC meeting in Maryland 10 days ago, but was not experiencing any symptoms and felt "fine and healthy."

The coronavirus originated in China last year and causes the sometimes deadly respiratory illness COVID-19. The outbreak has killed more than 3,600 globally.

As the outbreak spreads, daily life has been increasingly disrupted, with concerts and conferences canceled and universities telling students to stay home and take classes online.

To contain the outbreak in China, the government quarantined millions of people for weeks. Italy has announced similar measures, locking down 16 million people in the north of the country.

As recently as Saturday, President Donald Trump said he would continue to hold political rallies, which sometimes draw up to 20,000 people. The Democrats competing to challenge him in the Nov. 3 presidential election, Senator Bernie Sanders and former vice -president Joe Biden, have not cancelled any campaign events so far.