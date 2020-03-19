Healthcare

Italy reports 427 new coronavirus deaths, overtakes China's death toll

Updated : March 19, 2020 11:39 PM IST

Some 3,245 people have died in China since the virus first emerged there late last year. Italy's outbreak came to light in the north of the country on February 21.

The total number of cases in Italy rose to 41,035 from a previous 35,713, up 14.9 percent, a faster rate of growth than seen over the last three days, the Civil Protection Agency said.