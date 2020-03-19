  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar
Bill Ackman tweets to Trump: Close down the country
Yellow metal gains, trades near Rs 39,900 per 10 grams
2 women test positive in Mumbai, total state count 47
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Italy reports 427 new coronavirus deaths, overtakes China's death toll

Updated : March 19, 2020 11:39 PM IST

Some 3,245 people have died in China since the virus first emerged there late last year. Italy's outbreak came to light in the north of the country on February 21.
The total number of cases in Italy rose to 41,035 from a previous 35,713, up 14.9 percent, a faster rate of growth than seen over the last three days, the Civil Protection Agency said.
Of those originally infected, 4,440 had fully recovered compared to 4,025 the day before.
Italy reports 427 new coronavirus deaths, overtakes China's death toll

You May Also Like

Market mayhem continues! No stock in the Nifty Midcap100 index positive in last 1 month

Market mayhem continues! No stock in the Nifty Midcap100 index positive in last 1 month

Coronavirus scare: No international flight to land in India from March 22 for 1 week

Coronavirus scare: No international flight to land in India from March 22 for 1 week

Market bounces sharply; Sensex up 1%, Nifty reclaims 8,500

Market bounces sharply; Sensex up 1%, Nifty reclaims 8,500

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement