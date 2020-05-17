Healthcare Italy looks to reopen borders next month as lockdown measures ease Updated : May 17, 2020 10:33 AM IST Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte outlined a further loosening of movement restrictions on Saturday, including opening borders to travellers from Europe from next month. "People will be able to go wherever they want - to a shop, to the mountains, to a lake or the seaside," he said. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365