Italy looks to reopen borders next month as lockdown measures ease

Updated : May 17, 2020 10:33 AM IST

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte outlined a further loosening of movement restrictions on Saturday, including opening borders to travellers from Europe from next month.
"People will be able to go wherever they want - to a shop, to the mountains, to a lake or the seaside," he said.
