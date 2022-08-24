Italian man tests positive for COVID, Monkeypox and HIV after trip to Spain

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The 36-year-old man returned after a five-day trip to Spain and suffered from fever, a sore throat, fatigue, and headache among others. He developed all the symptoms nine days after travelling back.

A 36-year-old man who returned to Italy after a five-day trip to Spain and suffered from fever, a sore throat, fatigue, and headache among others, has been tested positive for monkeypox, COVID-19 and HIV simultaneously, BNO News reported.

He developed all the symptoms nine days after travelling back. The symptoms included a rash on his left arm after testing positive for COVID-19 followed by blisters appearing in the next few days.

After going to the hospital for treatment, he further tested positive for monkeypox, COVID-19 and HIV in a series of tests. The HIV test of the man indicated that he had a high viral load. He was discharged from the hospital after about a week and recovered from both monkeypox and coronavirus.

The researchers from the University of Catania said that the case shows how symptoms of monkeypox and COVID-19 "may overlap" and confirms that how "co-infection, anamnestic collection and sexual habits" are important for diagnosis.

Also Read: Sri Lanka bans import of 300 items to stabilise economy

According to WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus, more than 35,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported across 92 countries and territories as of August 17 that have claimed 12 lives.