Researchers from Israel’s Bar-Ilan University have identified short amino acid sequences that could help develop a vaccine against the coronavirus, reported The Jerusalem Post.

“Our study has identified a set of potential immunodominant epitopes from the SARS-CoV-2 proteome, such that these epitopes are capable of generating both antibody and cell-mediated immune responses,” The Jerusalem Post quoted Dr. Milana Frenkel-Morgenstern, head of the Cancer Genomics and BioComputing of Complex Diseases Lab at the university. The report said the research was published in the journal MDPI Vaccines.

The team mapped coronavirus epitopes with those of the influenza virus, the report said. Of the 25 epitopes that were discovered to be 100 percent identical to SARS, seven are potentially effective vaccine candidates. These, the research revealed could cover as much as 87 percent of the world population, the report said.