Healthcare
Israeli defence lab claims breakthrough in coronavirus treatment, says report
Updated : May 06, 2020 05:04 PM IST
The discovery at the Biological Research Institute will not be useful in creating a vaccine to stave off coronavirus, but would be useful in treating patients who have contracted COVID-19, the disease that results from coronavirus.
Moreover, the antibody has not been tested outside of a Petri dish. Several steps will need to follow before a potential human trial.
The Israeli discovery comes close on the heels of a similar claim from an Italian lab.