Israeli defence lab claims breakthrough in coronavirus treatment, says report

A laboratory run by the Israeli defence ministry on Tuesday claimed that it has isolated an antibody that could be effective in treatment against coronavirus, reported The Times of Israel. However, it cautioned that an effective cure is “several months away.”

The discovery at the Biological Research Institute will not be useful in creating a vaccine to stave off coronavirus, but would be useful in treating patients who have contracted COVID-19, the disease that results from coronavirus.

Moreover, the antibody has not been tested outside of a Petri dish. Several steps will need to follow before a potential human trial.

The Israeli lab claims to be unique in having achieved three milestones in the process. It claims to be the only lab in the world to have found an antibody that destroys coronavirus, targets coronavirus specifically and is monoclonal, i.e. it lacks additional proteins that could be harmful to patients.

“As far as we known, according to comprehensive scientific publication from around the world, the Biological Research Institute is the first in the world to achieve this breakthrough in these three parameters at the same time,” The Times of Israel report quoted the institute as saying in a statement.

The Israeli discovery comes close on the heels of a similar claim from an Italian lab.

Reports on Tuesday suggested that a team of scientists at Rome's Spallanzani Institute was able to isolate antibodies in mice that blocked the virus from infecting human cells.

These are two of a plethora of claims from the scientific and medicine community from around the globe about breakthroughs in the fight against the disease that has infected upwards of three million people and claimed the lives of more than a quarter of a million.

However, many in the scientific community have warned against being too optimistic about the development of a vaccine.