Israel sees probable link between Pfizer vaccine and myocarditis cases

Updated : June 02, 2021 07:34:48 IST

According to the findings, such a link was observed more among men aged 16 to 19 than in other age groups.
Pfizer said in a statement that it is aware of the Israeli observations of myocarditis, noting that no causal link to its vaccine has been established.
Published : June 02, 2021 07:28 AM IST

