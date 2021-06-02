Israel sees probable link between Pfizer vaccine and myocarditis cases Updated : June 02, 2021 07:34:48 IST According to the findings, such a link was observed more among men aged 16 to 19 than in other age groups. Pfizer said in a statement that it is aware of the Israeli observations of myocarditis, noting that no causal link to its vaccine has been established. Published : June 02, 2021 07:28 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply