The coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a halt and countries are struggling to cope with the crisis. With each passing day, the number of positive cases and deaths are rising by the hundreds, despite the ground breaking advancements in medicine. In India, the 21-day lockdown imposed by the government seems to be working as the numbers have not risen as they have in the Western world. Deserted streets in otherwise bustling cities are proof of the horror the virus has brought upon us.

While doctors, nurses and healthcare personnel are working round the clock in major cities to handle the rising number of COVID-19 positive patients, it remains to be seen how rural India would cope with in case of an outbreak. The lack of quality medical facilities and transport issues, would impede patients from getting treatment.

Moreover, the referral system in rural India could lead to chaos in remote areas. The referral system is a common practice where doctors ask patients to visit bigger hospitals or specialists to diagnose or treat an ailment. This can spiral out of control as public transport has been shut across the country. So, people in remote areas have little means to travel to district hospitals in bigger towns.

Even as the government and corporate companies are making efforts to provide personal protection equipment and other facilities to hospitals to ensure the safety of doctors and patients, the next few weeks will be crucial as it would become clear if India has managed to keep numbers low or not.

CNBCTV-18 spoke to cardiac surgeon Dr Devi Shetty, founder of Narayana Health to find out if the referral system would have an adverse impact on patients. Given the current scenario, Dr Shetty said, “I would not be able to comment on the referral system in villages. But in cities, the government has created clinics where people are expected to go for initial tests instead of a hospital. Some of the private hospitals like ours are also running a few clinics to help patients.”

He added, “There is a proper referral system at Primary Health Centres and Community Health Centres in rural areas and people are expected to go to these centres. If diagnosed with a serious ailments, patients are then sent to district level hospitals. The government has notified the entire healthcare system about the process and all healthcare providers are included in the notification.”

The government’s decision to shut public transport and lockdown the country is understandable, but this could hinder the movement of those who actually need medical assistance.

Dr Sangeeta Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Enterprises and President of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industries said, “People have managed to reach hospitals in case of emergencies. The police are providing help to those who need medical help. People are not coming to hospitals for routine, which is help doctors. Isolation wards set up for COVID-19 patients are helping in curbing the spread of the virus. There’s help available at every level.”