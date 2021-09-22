Is reopening of schools amid COVID-19 a sound decision? Here's what students, parents feel

Even as schools reopen in several states after remaining shut for one and a half years due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, students are divided over the decision. While some favour attending physical classes, there are others who want the 'new normal' -- online classes -- to continue.

Besides, many parents too have expressed concerns over the authorities reopening schools amid fears over the third wave of coronavirus and its possible impact.

States were permitted to hold physical classes after a decline was witnessed in the coronavirus cases, however, school managements have left it to the parents to decide either their children attend physical classes or not. All schools are ordered to follow the COVID-19 norms laid down by the respective state governments.

Among the states that have reopened schools are Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir.

"I was very excited to return to school after one and a half years but I got late on the first day. It did not feel the same. We were made to follow 'one student per desk' to follow social distancing, wear masks all the time, and have staggered lunch break," said Karthik Verma, a student of Class 12 from National Victor School in Delhi.

Even though online classes are being held regularly, physical classes are always preferred, Karthik said. "There is much more clarity of concepts and less distraction in the classroom."

However, his mother Vaneeta Verma says there is always fear as her son steps out to attend school amid the pandemic. "As it is a crucial year for him, I could not avoid sending him to school. We follow precautions at home and sanitise bags and books too," she said.

While most states have reopened schools only for senior classes, there are some where physical classes for primary students have also resumed. Punjab is one such state.

"I went to school for a week. Now I don't want to go to school. The online class is better. I don't want to get up early," said Paridhi Birla, a student of Class 1 in Sacred Heart Convent School in Malout, Punjab.

Her brother Yash Birla, on the other hand, believes that physical classes should continue as they make learning easy. "Physical classes are better and open a one-to-one conversation with teachers," said Yash, a student of class 7. He added that the school has applied the odd-even formula and 50 percent capacity is followed every day.

Their mother believes that while opening school is crucial, primary classes should be held online. "I have told my daughter to take all precautions but she is a kid, won't understand the gravity of the disease. There is also no vaccination for kids," said Seema Birla.

But for Nitesh Rathi, whose son Nihit is in Class 3 at Lotus Valley School in Noida, reopening of school was much needed.

"I was looking forward to reopening of school. It's been a year and kids have also developed fatigue. There is a vast difference while interacting in-person and online. Teachers are devoting time and going all out to make students understand concepts but a classroom experience cannot be provided at home," said Rathi.

As school buses and vans remain out of service, the daily commute for students, especially those who have working parents, has definitely become a challenge, considering the pandemic is still far from over.