Is Omicron the end of the COVID-19 pandemic? Maybe, but don’t bet on it, warn experts 

The Omicron variant has been spreading across the world at an unbelievable pace. The highly contagious variant is already present in most if not all nations across the globe. But data and evidence suggest that this new wave of pandemic is going to be short-lived.

Hospitalisation and infection rates in early hot spots of the Omicron are already seeing a steady decline. At the same time, the heavily mutated virus only attacking the throat has led to fewer fatalities compared to earlier waves of the pandemic.

Despite all of this, it is estimated that the Omicron will quickly become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the world. When all these factors are considered together, many are suggesting that the variant may be a death knell to the pandemic as a whole.

Scientists and public health officials have expressed hope that the Omicron variant, with its rapid waves and low fatality, will be the impetus needed to change COVID-19 into an endemic from a pandemic.

An endemic is a disease that infects a large number of people in a certain community, population, or region. When an endemic spreads to an even larger area, including multiple nations, it is known as a pandemic.

Many experts believe that the Omicron variant will trigger the change into COVID-19 becoming endemic, with occasional pockets of infections cropping up in certain regions rather than being a global threat.

"We're almost there, it is now the beginning of the end, at least in the UK.I think life in 2022 will be almost back to before the pandemic," Prof Julian Hiscox, chairman in infection and global health at the University of Liverpool, told BBC.

"Endemicity was written into this virus. I am very optimistic. We'll soon be in a situation where the virus is circulating, we will take care of people at risk, but for anybody else we accept they will catch it - and your average person will be fine," Dr Elisabetta Groppelli, a virologist at St George's, University of London, explained to the BBC.

But not all experts are so optimistic about the progression of the virus. Further mutations and the emergence of more dangerous variants remain a major threat. Additionally, the sheer scale of the Omicron wave may threaten healthcare systems even if a smaller proportion of patients need medical intervention.

“...it is an open question as to whether or not Omicron is going to be the live virus vaccination that everyone is hoping for because you have such a great deal of variability with new variants emerging,” said Dr Anthony Fauci, the top medical adviser to the US president.