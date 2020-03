The medical community was abuzz with WhatsApp messages a few days ago on the death of a Guwahati-based doctor due to cardiac arrest. The doctor, at just 44, had allegedly taken the anti-malarial drug ‘hydroxychloroquine or HCQS’. One doesn’t know if it was along with antibiotic ‘’azithromycin.

These two age-old drugs were in the limelight a few weeks ago when they were being touted as possible cures against COVID-19 and HCQS as a preventive for healthcare workers working on the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19.

Azithromycin is an antibiotic discovered in 1980. President Trump in one of his press conferences in late March stated that the drug chloroquine was a possible ‘game changer’ and that the FDA has approved it.

Trump’s statement was later corrected to state that the drug is continuing to be studied by the USFDA for use against COVID-19. The US Drug Regulator over the weekend approved the emergency use of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine against COVID-19.

The drug further came to light after a study led by French physician Didier Raoult studied the combination of the drug hydroxychloroquine with antibiotic azithromycin as a treatment for COVID-19 on a small sample of patients.

With Trump’s statements and this study, the hype around the efficacy of the drug against COVID-19 soon resulted in a buying frenzy. There was a shortage of these drugs in pharmacies across India with pharma companies promising increased production to meet possible supply surges and the Indian government becoming one of the countries to ban the export of HCQS.

While the debate continues on the veracity of the French study and the overall effectiveness of the drug against COVID-19, medical practitioners and regulators across the world have begun prescribing these drugs as a treatment to more serious COVID-19 patients and HCQS as a prophylactic or preventive medicine among COVID-19 exposed healthcare workers.

The Indian Council of Medical Research too on March 22 issued a directive on the usage of HCQS. They prescribed usage of it in asymptomatic healthcare workers involved in care of COVID-19 patients and asymptomatic household contacts of lab confirmed cases. The drug can, however, only be prescribed by a practitioner of medicine and the ICMR directive warns that the medicine should not create a false sense of security.

Since the directive, medical heads of hospitals and diagnostic labs along with doctors have begun prescribing the drug as a prophylactic, especially to those at risk. However, the decision to take it in most cases depends on the healthcare worker, i.e it is voluntary. One of the reasons is the possible side effects of the drug.

While most of the people will not experience side effects, it could result in skin rashes, nausea, vomiting and in more serious cases irregular heartbeat or arrhythmia and exacerbating cardiac problems, especially if they are undetected.

The fear of such side effects is more when one takes it in combination with antibiotic azithromycin says the medical head of a chain of hospitals headquartered in Bengaluru. A Delhi-based cardiologist points out HCQS, especially in combination with azithromycin, increases what is called the ‘QT’ interval or simply put the rhythm of the heart.

A google search describes it in lay terms, a longer QT interval means the heart is taking longer than normal to recharge between beats.

The argument for using HCQS by some is that it has been used widely for other conditions such as arthritis and Lupus. Doctors, however, warn that HCQS is prescribed for such conditions under intense supervision which includes regular cardiac scans.

In fact, a Mumbai-based doctor says while younger people tolerate the drug better, it is nonetheless better to have an ECG or Electrocardiogram to assess one’s heart health before taking the drug.